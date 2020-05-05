Brokerages Expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) will report sales of $224.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.72 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $249.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $986.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.87 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.03 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSE VOYA opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

