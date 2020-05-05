Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.07 Million

Analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $15.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the lowest is $13.67 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $78.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $110.00 million, with estimates ranging from $98.10 million to $128.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 169,145 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

