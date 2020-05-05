$938.22 Million in Sales Expected for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will report sales of $938.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $977.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.66 million. Prologis reported sales of $700.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of PLD opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

