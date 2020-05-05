Brokerages Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

BK stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

