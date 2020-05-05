HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson Buys 1,564 Shares of Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson bought 1,564 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $10,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,550,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Edward Jackson bought 1,564 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $10,009.60.
  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Edward Jackson bought 1,633 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $10,712.48.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Edward Jackson bought 1,552 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $10,398.40.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,550 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,121.50.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Edward Jackson purchased 706 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,645.48.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, Edward Jackson purchased 2,012 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454.28.
  • On Tuesday, March 31st, Edward Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Edward Jackson purchased 3,213 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,699.66.
  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Edward Jackson purchased 4,602 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,473.94.
  • On Friday, March 13th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,730 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,985.50.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

