Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $402.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.