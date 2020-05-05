Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 632,636 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Liberty Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $80,279,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,476,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after buying an additional 491,014 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

