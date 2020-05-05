Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 633.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asante Solutions were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

