OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 275.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 64,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

