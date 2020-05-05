Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,435 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Fastenal stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.