Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of StarTek worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StarTek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in StarTek by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in StarTek by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in StarTek by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

StarTek Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

