9,300 Shares in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in AES by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 1,066,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.