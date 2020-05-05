9,300 Shares in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in AES by 866.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,189,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 1,066,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc.
Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc.
Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc.
Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc
North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $28.23 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $28.23 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 632,636 Shares of Liberty Global PLC
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 632,636 Shares of Liberty Global PLC
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of Asante Solutions Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report