Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,021 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.62. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

