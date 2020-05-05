Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,440 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.2% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

