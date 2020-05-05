Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 38,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXIM opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $981,781. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

