Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 834.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

