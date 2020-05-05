Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE:WELL opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

