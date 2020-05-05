Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after buying an additional 698,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after buying an additional 638,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,415 shares of company stock valued at $981,781. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

