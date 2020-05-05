Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,739 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after buying an additional 428,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after buying an additional 148,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $869,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

