5,850 Shares in CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CA BANCORP/SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CA BANCORP/SH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CA BANCORP/SH by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CA BANCORP/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CALB opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. CA BANCORP/SH has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.74.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 13.13%.

About CA BANCORP/SH

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

