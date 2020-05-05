Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average of $178.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.