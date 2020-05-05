SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

