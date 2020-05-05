Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.