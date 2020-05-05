Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $119.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.49.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.