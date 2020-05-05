Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,998 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 266.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

