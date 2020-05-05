Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 521.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 125.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Lumentum by 14,566.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

