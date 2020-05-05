Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 472,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 430,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 176.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 385,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 245,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

