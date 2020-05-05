Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 305,342 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 425,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

