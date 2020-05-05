Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,939,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 789,408 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5,646.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 403,737 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

BOX opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 590.16% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

