Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 333.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

