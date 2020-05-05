Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,485,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $156.63 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

