Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,448.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

