Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 260.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

LAMR opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

