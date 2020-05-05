Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 594.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 741,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 634,388 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.