Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $54,945.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $178,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HARP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 962.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.