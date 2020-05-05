Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exicure were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,977,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after buying an additional 727,000 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period.

XCUR stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Exicure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XCUR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Exicure Company Profile

