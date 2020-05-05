Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) CFO Nicholas W. Alexos Acquires 250,000 Shares

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Univar stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
About Univar
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
