Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) CFO Nicholas W. Alexos Acquires 250,000 Shares

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Univar stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Univar by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Univar during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Univar during the third quarter worth $115,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

