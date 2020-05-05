Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Debora J. Wilson Purchases 1,000 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MKL stock opened at $822.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $899.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Markel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

