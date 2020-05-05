Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Nextdecade worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nextdecade by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nextdecade by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nextdecade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Nextdecade Corp has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXT. ValuEngine raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

