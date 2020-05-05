Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTOR. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

MTOR stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

