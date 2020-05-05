Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,772 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

