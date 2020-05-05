Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $30,540,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

