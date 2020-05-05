Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Service Co. International worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Service Co. International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after buying an additional 580,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,252,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.