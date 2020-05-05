Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,872,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

ACOR opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $12.15.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACOR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.