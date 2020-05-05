Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 81,260 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWZ stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 9,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $78,796.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $232,055. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

