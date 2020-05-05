Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Solar Capital from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Solar Capital from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.64 on Friday. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 53,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $498,862.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 514,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 227,763 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 144,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

