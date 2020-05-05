Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $216.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

