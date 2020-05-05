Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Smart Sand from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

SND opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 155,788 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 70,062 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

