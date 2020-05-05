SPS Commerce’s (SPSC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. First Analysis upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

SPSC stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

