TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.03 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 168.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

